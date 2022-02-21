Illegal Armenian armed group again fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Shushakend village of the Khojaly region at 20:50 on February 20 and positions in the direction of the Taghavard village of the Khojavand region at 01:15 on February 21, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az