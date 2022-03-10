Illegal Armenian armed group fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Aghdam 28 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the night to the morning of March 10, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Chukhurmehle, Gurdlar, Khidirli, Garadaghli and Gasimli settlements of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in these directions.

The Azerbaijan Army completely controls the operational situation, added the ministry.

News.Az