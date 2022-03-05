Illegal Armenian armed group opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 5, starting from 00:40 to 00:50, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Gulustan settlement of the Goranboy region, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, and the Azerbaijani army controls the operational situation.

News.Az