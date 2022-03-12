Illegal Armenian armed group opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions again

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 11, starting from 17:00 to 21:00 the members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Aghdam, Khojavend and Khojaly regions, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions, the ministry noted.

As a part of taken measures only the combat positions of members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment were targeted.

The Azerbaijani troops completely control the operational situation, added the ministry.

News.Az