Illegal Armenian armed groups continue firing at Azerbaijani army’s positions

Starting from 18:15 on March 12, to 02:20 on March 13, the members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Khojavand and Tartar regions, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions, the ministry noted.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in these directions is stable, and the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation.

News.Az