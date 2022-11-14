Illegal Armenian armed groups open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of November 13, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, on November 14, at 04:00, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az