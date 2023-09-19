Illegal Armenian armed groups open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 18, at about 23:50, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said.

News.Az