Illegal Armenian armed groups use radio frequency interference against GPS systems of passenger planes flying through Azerbaijan’s airspace: MoD

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, use radio frequency interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, said the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

On July 13, as a result of the use of radio frequency interference against the Gulfstream G280 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying from 11:54 to 12:07 on the route Zangilan-Fuzuli and from 13:02 to 13:17 on the route Fuzuli–Baku, there was degrade in the GPS satellite navigation system of the aircraft.

“We declare that the fact of the use of radio interference by illegal Armenian armed detachments against the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft has been recorded before. Despite our repeated appeals to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent about the serious threat that is posed to the safety of air transportation by such cases no measures have been taken,” the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az