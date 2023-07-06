Illegal deportation of people from their native lands is crime – Western Azerbaijan Community spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community unites Azerbaijanis who were deported four times from the territory of present-day Armenia in the last century, the Community spokesperson, Ulviyya Zulfikar, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a round table on the topic “Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism” held as part of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, the spokesperson emphasized that Western Azerbaijanis also suffered from colonialism.

U. Zulfikar stressed that the illegal deportation of people from their native lands is a crime. She recalled that in 1987-1991, more than 300,000 Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia.

“In general, Western Azerbaijanis were subjected to deportation four times – in 1905, 1918-1920, 1948-1953, and 1987-1991. At the same time, Western Azerbaijanis were subjected to massacre and genocide. Unfortunately, the appeals sent to Armenia regarding these facts remain unanswered,” she said.

The spokesperson noted that the Western Azerbaijan Community received responses to its appeals addressed to the EU, UNESCO, and other international institutions.

“However, we do not see a positive stance from countries like France that pursue a policy of colonization. The illegal actions committed by Armenia and France against national minorities show the similarity between these two countries. For this reason, Azerbaijan's complaints about Armenia in the international community are not backed by France,” she added.

The spokesperson also noted that Western Azerbaijanis support the just struggle of African nations.

