Illegal immigrants detained in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the course of activities conducted to combat illegal migration, 119 foreigners have been detained over the past four days

In the course of activities conducted to combat illegal migration, 119 foreigners have been detained over the past four days, Trend.az reports citing the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

The message states that 13 foreign citizens did not reside at the place of registration, six were engaged in work that was not compatible with the stated purpose of the visit and one was engaged in illegal labor activity.

Another foreigner was earlier expelled from Azerbaijan and restricted to entry the country. Later his documents were changed and he again entered Azerbaijan. The remaining 98 foreign citizens illegally resided in the country.

With respect to 85 of the detained foreigners, administrative decisions were made. On the other hand, appropriate measures are taken to expel the rest of them from Azerbaijan.

The State Migration Service continues measures to combat illegal migration.

News.az

News.Az