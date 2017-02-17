Illegal migrants planning to join Daesh detained in Russia's Sakhalin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a group of illegal immigrants from Central Asia that was planning to go to Syria in order to join violent extremist group Daesh.

A group of migrants from Central Asia has been detained in Russia’s Sakhalin Region on suspicion of links to Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia, Border Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Sakhalin Region informed in a statement.

"The border service of Russia’s FSB in the Sakhalin Region in collaboration with the regional branch of Russia’s FSB has revealed a group of immigrants from the countries of the Central Asian region, who intended to travel to Syria through third party countries to participate in the activities of the international terrorist organization Daesh [banned in Russia] under the ideological influence of one of the members of the group," the statement says.

According to the Russian authorities, all of the migrants were staying in Russia illegally. Entry to Russia is now prohibited for all of them.

One of the migrants is wanted by Uzbek authorities for crimes of extremist nature and mercenary.

Daesh has captured vast areas in Syria and Iraq. it is known for its successful online recruitment tactics.

