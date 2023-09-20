Illegal militants in Garabagh seriously threaten lives of hundreds of people every day - Azerbaijani official

Illegal militants in Garabagh seriously threaten lives of hundreds of people every day - Azerbaijani official

Illegal militants in Garabagh seriously threaten lives of hundreds of people every day - Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Illegal militants in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh seriously threaten the lives of hundreds of our people every day, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, said in an interview with French radio, News.Az reports.

About 10,000 illegal fighters have been in the area for almost three years, the official noted.

Stressing that Armenia provides all kinds of support to the Garabagh separatists, Amirbayov said that "Armenia also finances the separatists from its state budget".

"All this poses a serious threat to the security of our country. Therefore, it was decided to take local anti-terrorist measures and neutralize the legitimate military objectives of the other side," he added.

News.Az