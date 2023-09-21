Illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh was serious challenge to regional security: Presidential aide

The illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region was a serious challenge to regional security, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with BBC News, News.Az reports

"Azerbaijan has always said that the presence of illegal military formations on the territory of Azerbaijan continues to pose great challenges to regional peace and security. However, despite this, Armenia has refused to fulfill the obligation regarding the withdrawal of armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan contained in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020," Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan was forced to take anti-terrorist measures of a local nature.

He also added that Armenia continued to form troops on the territory of Azerbaijan. This refers to 10,000 troops, 100 tank elements, 200 artillery guns, and missiles. Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to Armenia, but, unfortunately, the leadership of this country did not pay attention to Azerbaijan's appeals.

"Given this, we were forced to take localized anti-terrorist measures on our sovereign territory. There was no other choice. This measure was of a localized and limited nature. We were not talking about a large-scale military operation," Hajiyev added.

The presidential aide emphasized that Azerbaijan in no way targeted civilians.

"However, Azerbaijani civilians and police officers became victims of mines laid by Armenian sabotage groups of illegal military formations in Garabagh," he concluded.

