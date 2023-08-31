Illegal regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh must be dissolved and disarmed - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The illegal regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh must be dissolved and disarmed, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X (Twitter), News.Az reports.

Hajiyev stressed that the refusal of the humanitarian aid delivered by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is racism.

“Rejecting wheat flour delivered by Azerbaijan Red Crescent because of its origin of production (Azerbaijan) is racism pursued by illegal puppet regime. Azerbaijan can no longer tolerate the 'grey' uncontrolled zone on its soil. The illegal regime must be dissolved and disarmed,” the presidential aide said.

Rejecting wheat flour delivered by Azerbaijan Red Crescent because of its origin of production (Azerbaijan) is racism purused by illegal puppet regime. Azerbaijan can no longer tolerate the 'grey' uncontrolled zone on its soil. Illegal regime must be dissolved and disarmed. pic.twitter.com/kayoqtKh8q — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 31, 2023





News.Az