Illegal visit of tourists to Nagorno-Karabakh prevented

The Azerbaijani Youth Council in Poland noted that Azerbaijanis living in Poland have shown great solidarity in this regard.

The Azerbaijani Youth Council in Poland and the Warsaw Azerbaijanis Union, the Wrocław Union of Azerbaijanis, the Katowice Union of Azerbaijanis and the Lodz Azerbaijanis Association, have protested the “Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak” Tourism Company’s organized tourist trip to Nagorno-Karabakh.

As a result the illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories have been postponed, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told APA.

Azerbaijan's embassy in Poland played a major role in overcoming the problem.

Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak has officially informed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland about the cancellation of all trips to Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

