‘I’m confident that Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan fraternal relations will gain new dynamism and impetus’ – President Aliyev

“I am confident that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will gain new dynamism and receive a new impetus following my state visit,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks while speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a School-Gymnasium educational complex No20 named after Heydar Aliyev in Bishkek on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The head of state recalled that he together with his Kyrgyz counterpart participated in the opening of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park. “This park, in addition to being a wonderful and modern place of recreation, also symbolizes the brotherhood of our peoples,” he said.

“These significant events we are experiencing today will leave a deep imprint in the memory of our peoples for many years to come. I am confident that the fraternal relations between our countries will gain new dynamism and receive a new impetus following my state visit,” President Aliyev added.

