“I’m in Brussels for weapons” – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Kuleba said he is in Brussels to discuss the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.

“I met with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO HQ in Brussels. I came here today to discuss the three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail,” the minister tweeted.

