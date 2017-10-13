"IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival 2017 kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan is holding first "IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival 2017 in Baku.

The event is organized by embassies of the EU countries, as well as embassies of Switzerland, Norway, Moldova, Peru, Israel, Mexico, Argentina, Cuba and Brazil, Park Cinema, Landmark, United Cultures, Baku Media Center in collaboration with YARAT, with the support of Turkish Airlines and ASAN Radio, APA reported.



Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, speaking at a press conference held on the occasion of the opening of the festival, said that he is proud of the fact that Baku will be the capital of tolerance from October 12 to 20.



He noted that "IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival 2017 will be the first festival organized in a third country by the EU.



Jankauskas said that this festival is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Rome Treaty.



“We thought that Baku is the best city for hosting such a festival, the essence of which can be expressed in two words – tolerance and diversity. Both these words embody Baku,” Jankauskas said calling on everyone to join the days of tolerance.



"IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival aims to promote tolerant values and intercultural dialogue through art. This is one of the largest international festivals ever held in Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the event, creative people from the EU and Azerbaijan will exchange experience and hold debates, meetings.

News.Az



