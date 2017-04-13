Yandex metrika counter

IMF allocates $285 mln to Georgia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $285.3 mln allocation to Georgia.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti that this amount has been provided to government to support economic reforms within 3-year program.

IMF says that the mentioned program will enable to reduce economic sensitivity in Georgia, to implement well-coordinated economic measures and to achieve economic growth.

Besides, program focuses on implementation of ambitious structural reforms: “The reforms envisage improvement of education, more efficient state management, infrastructure investments and improvement of business climate”. 

News.Az


