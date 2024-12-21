IMF greenlights $1.1 billion support tranche for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $1.1 billion tranche for Ukraine, as part of a broader $148 billion support package.

The decision follows the sixth review of Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, News.Az reports.With this latest disbursement, the total funds released under the IMF-supported program now amount to $9.8 billion, according to the IMF.Following the decision, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Ukraine's government had demonstrated effective policy-making, which, along with substantial international assistance, helped maintain macroeconomic stability, according to TVP World.She said: “The (Ukrainian) economy has remained resilient, reflecting the continued adaptability of households and firms, although risks are tilted to the downside due to headwinds from attacks on energy infrastructure and a tight labor market.”“Preparedness and contingency planning are key to enable appropriate policy action should risks materialize,” Georgieva added.The IMF said that the program helps Ukraine maintain economic stability during high uncertainty. The EFF supports recovery, strengthens governance and institutions, and promotes long-term growth as Ukraine rebuilds and pursues EU membership.

News.Az