IMF praises Georgian government's work

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised the first phase of the development process of a recently approved $285 million, large-scale technical assistance program of the IMF for Georgia.

The program aims to support the country’s economic policy. Furthermore, the program is based on the Georgian Government’s four-point reform plan that proves the IMF strongly supports and trusts Georgia’s economic policy, announced Georgia’s Finance Ministry.

Head of the IMF mission for Georgia Mercedes Vera-Martin met Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to share the results of monitoring the IMF program development process in the country.

She said the program has been developing successfully. She also added that the implementation of planned reforms ensures high and inclusive growth of the Georgian economy, which, on the other hand, will contribute to the growth of private investment, production and export competitiveness, Agenda.ge reported.

The IMP program which was approved in April of this year includes ambitious structural reforms to generate higher and more inclusive growth, focusing on: improving education; investing in infrastructure; making the public administration more efficient; and further improving the business environment to boost the private sector as a growth engine.

