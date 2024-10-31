IMF projects continued economic growth for Azerbaijan through 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Azerbaijan's nominal GDP will rise from $72.4 billion in 2023 to $75.6 billion in 2024 and further to $77 billion in 2025.

This is reflected in IMF’s latest report "Regional Economic Outlook: Middle East and Central Asia," titled "Navigating the Changing Geoeconomic Landscape," News.Az reports.According to the report, Azerbaijan's real GDP growth is expected to increase to 3.2% in 2024, up from 1.1% in 2023, but is projected to decline to 2.5% in 2025. The non-oil sector is anticipated to grow by 4.8% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025, compared to 3.7% in 2023. The decline in oil GDP is projected to decrease from 4.2% in 2023 to 0.5% in 2024-2025.Meanwhile, growth among oil exporters in the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) is expected to slow from 3.9% in 2023 to 3.3% in 2024, primarily due to stagnation in oil production growth in Kazakhstan. A temporary increase in GDP growth to 3.9% is anticipated in 2025, linked to the expansion of Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field.According to the report, in the medium term, hydrocarbon production is forecast to stabilize, limited by production capacity without significant investments in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The IMF emphasizes that declining global oil and gas prices have increased the role of the non-energy sector in economic growth among the region's oil exporters, such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.The report states that strong domestic demand, characterized by still-high consumer lending and strong business lending growth in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, was accompanied by active economic activity in construction and service sectors. In Azerbaijan, this sector received significant momentum from public and private investments in 2024. The country's inflation slowdown allowed for monetary policy easing and a 75 basis point reduction in the key interest rate. Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan is expected at 2.1% in 2024 and 4.8% in 2025, down from 8.8% in 2023.

News.Az