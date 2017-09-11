IMF Regional Director holds talks in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Finance Minister Dmitry Kumsishvili is holding a meeting with the IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour.

The leaders discuss ‘’the fund's program in Georgia, country's economic policy, fiscal and structural reforms, the process of their implementation and country's macroeconomic indicators," the press service of the Ministry of Finance reports, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

