Implementation of EU twinning project in field of employment completed in Azerbaijan

Implementation of a twinning project funded by the EU in support of the state employment service has been completed in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 3, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST Center), as part of a meeting with the Lithuanian delegation, headed by Minister of Social Security and Labor Linas Kukuraitis.

Babayev noted that on Oct. 4, the Lithuanian delegation will take part in the conference dedicated to the completion of this project.

At the conference, detailed information will be provided on the work done in the field of social security within the twinning project, and further plans related to the exchange of experience in this field between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will be discussed, he said.

“Each country has a certain positive practice, we consider it necessary to intensify the process of mutual exchange of experience in such important areas as employment, social protection of citizens, rehabilitation and others,” Babayev added.

The minister noted the importance of signing an agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in the field of labor and social protection, adding that this document provides opportunities for intensifying bilateral ties in this area.

