Implementation of SGC - important Azerbaijani contribution to Europe's energy security - Jankauskas

The implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project will be an important contribution of Azerbaijan to ensuring energy security in Europe, the Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said at a press conference dedicated to the EU Days in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan (NAR).

Azerbaijan and the EU have a long history of energy cooperation. The implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project will be an important contribution of Azerbaijan to the diversification of energy sources and ensuring the energy security of Europe," the head of the delegation said, according to Trend.

Jankauskas also mentioned that Azerbaijan has great potential to develop such areas as solar energy generation, hydropower, and wind energy.

Then he added that the NAR has achieved great success in the field of renewable energy sources.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29. Presidents of Azerbaijan - Ilham Aliyev, Turkey - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine - Petro Poroshenko and Serbia - Alexander Vucic participated in the ceremony.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

