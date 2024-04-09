Implementation of the Great Return program to further accelerate Azerbaijan's development – an analytical perspective

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has launched ambitious initiatives for the rehabilitation and repopulation of its recently liberated territories, emerging from devastation. The country's comprehensive efforts are aimed not just at rebuilding infrastructure and homes but also at revitalizing communities and encouraging the return of displaced populations. Through these extensive programs, Azerbaijan seeks to restore not only physical structures but also to foster hope and resilience among its people as they reclaim their ancestral lands and embark on a journey of renewal and growth.



The "Great Return Program," dedicated to facilitating the relocation of former Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their permanent homes in the liberated territories, is in full swing.



One focus of the Great Return is the city of Fuzuli.





Fuzuli city was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 17, 2020, following a counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020.



After its liberation, Azerbaijan commenced major reconstruction efforts in the Fuzuli district to enable residents to return to their native land.



On October 18, 2021, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, laid the foundation stone for the first multi-apartment residential block in Fuzuli city.



This residential area, covering 17.8 hectares, is to be developed in stages. Initially, 4-5-story residential buildings containing 65 apartments with 1, 2, 3, and 4-room configurations will be constructed, along with multi-functional buildings in the neighborhood. It is anticipated that 2,860 people will reside in this area.



The first group of former Azerbaijani IDPs returned to Fuzuli City on August 18, 2023, with 23 families (90 individuals) being relocated to the newly built city.





On September 11, 2023, another group comprising 24 families (92 individuals) relocated to their homes. On September 15 of the same year, an additional 73 individuals (25 families) were relocated. The relocation process is ongoing, with the most recent phase occurring on January 26, 2024, when Azerbaijan relocated 104 individuals (30 families) from Baku to Fuzuli city. This latest move brings the total number of families resettled in the city to 500, comprising 1,854 individuals.



To ensure the residents' convenience, Azerbaijan has developed infrastructure in Fuzuli, including the Fuzuli International Airport. An opening ceremony for the airport was held on October 26, 2021, attended by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





Fuzuli International Airport, serving as the air gateway to Karabakh, was constructed to modern standards. It can accommodate any type of aircraft, with a runway 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width. The airport's terminal, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, can handle at least 200 passengers per hour. All construction was carried out in accordance with international norms and standards.



Notably, by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, October 17 is celebrated annually as "Fuzuli City Day."

