Import exceeds export by 3 times in trade turnover between Azerbaijan-Russia

In January-August of the current year, amount of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia has been USD 1 828 138,4 thousand and it is USD 351 138,1 thousand or 23.8% more than the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the calculations, conducted by APA-Economics citing State Customs Committee’s reports.

In the reporting period, the volume of export increasing by USD 45 778,7 thousand or by 11.1% amounted at USD 457 742,5 thousand. The volume of import has increased by USD 305 359,4 thousand or 28.7% and reached USD 1 065 036,5 thousand. As it is obvious, import exceeds export by about 3 times in the first 8 months of the current year.

In the reporting period, the negative trade balance was USD 912 653,4 thousand and it is USD 259 580,7 thousand or 39.7% more in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

