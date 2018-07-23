Impressions of the Forum or Invisible Heroes - Togrul Allahverdili

+ ↺ − 16 px

The impressions of the forum or who are the invisible heroes of the event?

Dear friends, the International Media Forum dated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the 143th anniversary of the establishment of the national press of Azerbaijan and held with the support of the Turkish Embassy's Culture and Tourism Department, Anadolu Publishers Association, New Age Media Group, Azerbaijan - Turkey House and Press Council has ended.

I would like to brief you on my opinion on the forum.

First of all, I would like to thank everyone who supported the event. Two months ago, when speaking about plans for this event, I asked a question to my dear friend Agil Alasgar whether he would cope with that task. Agil said as a person who was always positive about the situation that we would be able to cope with this serious responsibility and cited the example of the "Future and Perspectives of the Region", the event which was held earlier.

One of our greatest supporters in this case was our esteemed mother,intellectual Tanzila Rustamkhanli, who encouraged and stimulated us. I mean, the real heroes are behind the scenes - they are invisible. Tanzila khanim is one of those invisible heroes owing to whom our event took place.

One of the supporters of this event was Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özaro and Culture and Promotion Advisor of the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan Irfan Çiftçi, who worked with us for 24 hours and created the working group and carried the whole load on his shoulders. Of course, these were the invisible aspects of the event.

Gratitude is a gesture that means valuing a human labor. One of the initiators of this event is Sinan Burhan, the President of the Anadolu Publishers Association. In general, we know half of the journalists from Turkey from previous forums and events. I got familiar with half of them at this forum. We got new friends in the Azerbaijani media. The event was truly spectacular. As you see in the press, the country has captured the agenda.

Among the supporters of the event is our respected MP, Aflatun Amashov's Press Council, which played a great role in the event. Interesting topics were discussed at the forum. The two brotherly countries were briefed on how to combine media and information warfare together. You know, the fraternal country's television, newspapers, and website leaders have played a major role in bringing truths and realities of Karabakh to the world.

Finally, we are grateful to the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Because from the first day the PA has been a moral support to us. They did not let us alone. Their support has prompted us to take this matter seriously and has increased our responsibility. This support has brought us so much honor. We express our special thanks to our esteemed intellectual, Presidential Aide for Public and Political Issues, Professor Ali Hasanov. He welcomed the writers who came from the fraternal country. He met with them and showed them true hospitality in Azerbaijan. This is a great honor for us. This is a great confidence for us. We express our gratitude to the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the PA officials headed by Ali Hasanov.

We express our profound gratitude to Bahruz Hasanov, the official of the Presidential Administration Department for Public and Political Issues, who has been with us and with our guests from the first to the last day of the event. He played a great role in this event from the beginning to the end.

Now let's go back to the main hero of the event and thank him. The main hero of the event is my friend Agil Alasgar. We carry with him a great responsibility burden on our shoulders. A few days ago, I wrote a comment under Agil's share and I am going to write about it in detail. Look, that same detailed post is dated to now. Despite all the difficulties, Agil Alasgar succeeded. Of course, this is the success of Agil and his success is my success as a whole. For me, Agil Alasgar means Togrul Allahverdili. This is the success of the New Age Media Group. Thanks, dear New Age Group members! Now it is our epoch! Let's move forward...

Togrul Allahverdili

Interpress.az

News.Az