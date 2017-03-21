Imprisoned blogger Lapshin has no complaints about detention conditions

Imprisoned blogger Lapshin has no complaints about detention conditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan met with the imprisoned blogger Alexander Lapshin, the embassy’s press attaché Denis Apashkin said.

Investigation into Lapshin’s case continues and the embassy is in constant contact with his lawyer, said Apashkin, Azvision reports.

“On March 15, consular officers of the embassy held a meeting with Russian citizen Alexander Lapshin, who is detained in the Baku Investigative Prison No. 1,” noted the press attaché.

He added that Lapshin has no complaints about the detention conditions.

“He is in satisfactory health condition,” said Apashkin.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, ruled to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

News.Az

News.Az