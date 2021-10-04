In centuries-old history of our people, there was no victory similar to one won in Second Karabakh War – President Aliyev

“Our Victory in the Second Karabakh War is a historic victory. Such Victory had never happened in the centuries-old history of our people. All the people united to achieve this Victory, stood behind our Army, and the Army followed the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with dignity,” Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with public representatives of the Jabrayil district.

“I want to say once again that we have restored historical justice by showing heroism, selflessness, shedding blood and giving martyrs, expelled the enemy from our land, and taught the enemy the necessary lessons. The enemy knelt before us, raised a white flag, and from now on, the people of Azerbaijan will live forever as a victorious nation,” the head of state said.

