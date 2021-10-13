In general, Azerbaijan satisfied with Russian peace mediation: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

In general, Azerbaijan is satisfied with the Russian peace mediation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper.

“It’s almost one year since the war ended and Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in Azerbaijan, in our region of Karabakh. During this period of time, with some exception of minor incidents, the situation is stable, and in general, we are satisfied. Of course, there are some issues which is still to be resolved, particularly, the permission of Azerbaijan to foreign citizens to visit our territory which is now in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers,” the head of state said.

“Though the number of so-called foreign tourists to Karabakh was significantly decreased, still there are some foreigners who enter our territory illegally and enter the zone of Russian peacekeepers. We communicated with the Russian authorities and the Defense Ministry to put an end to that. I think this or maybe some other minor issues are still to be handled. But in general, yes. We are satisfied,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az