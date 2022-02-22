Yandex metrika counter

In January, exports in non-oil sector increased by 59% — minister

“In January, exports increased by 90.1% compared to the same period last year, while exports in the non-oil sector increased by 59%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

“This is a prosperous result of the continued diversification of the country's economy and the promotion of local entrepreneurs' access to foreign markets,” the minister added.

