‘In Kazakhstan, you are known, respected and held in high esteem as person who led Azerbaijan to historic victory’ - President Tokayev tells President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Kazakhstan, you are known, respected and held in high esteem as an outstanding statesman, a person who led Azerbaijan to a historic victory, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said before presenting the highest order of Kazakhstan “Altyn Kyran” – “Golden Eagle” to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

"I am paying an official visit to your country with great pleasure today. We have had a very productive meeting in a limited format. The program of my visit includes the ceremony of presenting you with the highest order of the Republic of Kazakhstan, “Altyn Kyran”. In Kazakhstan, you are known, respected and held in high esteem as an outstanding statesman, a person who led Azerbaijan to a historic victory and restoration of territorial integrity in full accordance with resolutions of the Security Council. I congratulated you on this occasion during our personal meeting today. You are making an important contribution to the development of multifaceted and diverse cooperation between our states. As a sign of respect, I would like to present you with the “Altyn Kyran” order on behalf of the entire Kazakh people today," Tokayev said.

News.Az