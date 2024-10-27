In Nigeria, around 40 people trapped under rubble after building collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 40 people have been trapped under the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in Nigeria's capital. The incident occurred in the Sabon Lugbe area of Abuja, as News.az by the Nigerian newspaper The Nation.

Rescue teams and volunteers are currently working to clear the debris, with five individuals successfully rescued so far. Initial reports suggest that the collapsed building was still under construction.Just hours before this incident, a three-story residential building in another area of Abuja, Kubwa, also collapsed, leading to the rescue of four people

