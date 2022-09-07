In Photos: ADEX demonstrates strength of Azerbaijan’s military-industrial complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) opened at Baku Expo Center on Tuesday.

The ADEX exhibition of modern weaponry and equipment demonstrates the strength and power of the military-industrial complex of the Republic of Azerbaijan and global companies.

The special significance of the exhibition is given by the fact that it is held for the first time after the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war. The exhibition also shows the strength and power of the country's military-industrial complex and modern weapons, which played an exceptional role in the victory of the Azerbaijani army.

ADEX brings together over 208 companies from various countries, occupying three pavilions and outdoor space at Baku Expo Center. The exhibitors represent the leading defense industry companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Netherlands, Italy and other countries. This year, companies from Jordan are the first-time exhibitors. Belarus, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Türkiye and other countries will be presented by their national stands.

The exhibition represents the following sectors: aircraft and aviation systems; ships, vessels and naval systems; armed combat vehicles; radio-electronic systems, C4ISR; optoelectronic equipment and systems; unmanned vehicles; military uniform clothing and equipment; weapons and ammunition; simulators and training systems; chemical, biological and radiation (CBR) protection as well as military organizations; export promotion companies and others.

News.Az