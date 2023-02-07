In Photos: Aftermath of massive earthquakes in Türkiye

In Photos: Aftermath of massive earthquakes in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The total number of search and rescue personnel assigned in the region is 25,693, the number of vehicles is 360, and the number of construction equipment is 3,361.

The photos below show the aftermath of the massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

In the aftermath of two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 affecting 10 provinces across Türkiye centered in Kahramanmaraş, search and rescue efforts in the center continue, Kahramanmaraş, southeast Türkiye, Feb. 6, 2022. (Photo by Anadolu Agency)

Fatma Sarı, 14, was rescued alive from under rubble 15 hours later. (Photo by IHA News Agency)

Search and rescue efforts are being carried out under a 15-story building that collapsed in the Binevler locality of Onikişubat district. (Photo by Anadolu Agency)

Rescue workers and volunteers conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collasped building, in Diyarbakır. (Photo by AFP)

Rescue workers and volunteers conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye. (Photo by AFP)

After the devastating earthquake, the people of Osmaniye started to settle in tents set up by AFAD. (Photo by IHA News Agency)

Smoke billows from Iskenderun Port as emergency workers continue rescue efforts in the aftermath of the earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Photo by Getty Images)

Search and rescue efforts continue through cold weather conditions in Malatya, Turkey, on Tuesday. (Photo by Anadolu Agency)

Search-and-rescue personnel work at a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, on February 6. (Photo by Anadolu Agency)

This aerial photo shows damage in Hatay, Turkey, on February 6. (Photo by Anadolu Agency)

News.Az