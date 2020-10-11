In photos: Armenia violates ceasefire, shelling Azerbaijan’s Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces, by violating the norms and principles of international law, including the requirements of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocols to the Convention, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10, 2020 at 12 p.m, continues to shell residential areas with heavy artillery, deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Sunday.

On October 11, 2020 around 02 a.m, a multi-apartment building in Ganja city, the second largest city of Azerbaijan which is located far from the war zone, was subject to heavy shelling by the Armed Forces of the enemy. As a result, 5 people were killed, 28 were injured and numerous civil infrastructure facilities were significantly damaged.

News.Az