Yandex metrika counter

In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

  • Photos
  • Share
In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

Destroyed historical monuments, mosques, cemeteries, ruined cities and villages... Traces of Armenian vandalism can be found at every step in the occupied Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian armed forces.

The photos presented by AZERTAC clearly reflect the atrocities committed by Armenians in the occupied territories.

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages

News about - In photos: Armenian vandalism – destroyed religious, historical monuments, ruined cities, villages


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      