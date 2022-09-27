In Photos: Azerbaijani people pay respect to Patriotic War martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who gave their lives for their homeland during the 44-day war Patriotic War.

On this day, the Azerbaijani public visits the graves of martyrs in the second Alley of Honor in Baku and offers prayers for their souls.

The commemoration of 27 September as Remembrance Day according to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated 2 December 2020 is an expression of deep respect for our soldiers and officers who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country.

News.Az