In photos: Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, known as ‘Ghost Town’ or ‘Hiroshima of Caucasus’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aghdam was returned to Azerbaijan on 20 November 2020 in accordance with a trilateral statement on ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh, which was signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on 10 November 2020.

Aghdam is known worldwide as ‘Ghost Town’ or ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus’ as its photos and videos released in the media and social networks proved this once again.

Such a nickname, no matter how ironic and sad it may sound, is fully justified by the state of the city after almost 30 years of being under Armenian occupation. The city has been razed to the ground. Dead silence and rare facades of buildings that miraculously survived the Armenian vandalism are all that remains of the once prosperous and green city.

A News.Az correspondent visited the liberated Aghdam city together with representatives of international think tanks and witnessed the scale of the destruction there.

News.Az