In photos: Azerbaijan’s Ganja shelled by Armenia
- 08 Oct 2020 11:18
The Armenian armed forces once again shelled Azerbaijan's Ganja city on night of Oct. 7-8, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
A rocket fired from the territory of Armenia caused serious damage to the city, civilian objects and cars were damaged, one object and one car were completely burned down.
Here are the photos taken from Ganja by Trend news agency.