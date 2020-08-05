In photos: Baku city center after coronavirus restrictions eased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has eased some restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has introduced certain mitigation measures in the cities and districts with a strict quarantine regime and across the country.

On August 5, the system of leaving the place of residence and temporary stay on the basis of an SMS permit, service card, icaze.e-gov.az domain in the cities and districts included in the zone of a tightened quarantine zone was cancelled.

Here are the photos taken by a News.Az photo reporter in capital Baku after some coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

News.Az