In Photos: Baku prepared for Victory Day celebration

Tomorrow, November 8, will mark Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Baku has completed the final preparations for the celebration of Victory Day, the third anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army's historic victory in Karabakh during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

Flags are being hung on the capital's principal streets and avenues, as well as on building balconies, in celebration of Victory Day.

Under the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Victory Day is marked annually on November 8 in Azerbaijan.

News.Az presents the photos taken by Trend news agency.

News.Az