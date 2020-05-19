In photos: Baku residents begin to leave homes as SMS permission system cancelled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku residents began to leave their homes and get some fresh air after the government of Azerbaijan has canceled the SMS-controlled system of going out, which was applied due to the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime.

Children are also happier right now after boulevards and parks reopened amid the easing of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, the residents are strictly required to follow the social distancing rules and to walk on streets and in parks in small groups only.

News.Az presents photos taken in Baku after special quarantine restrictions were eased.

News.Az