In Photos: Beautiful displays as spring blooms across the world

Spring is in the air - and trees and bushes across the world are putting on a spectacular display.

News.Az, citing BBC News, presents the photos reflecting captivating spring scenes around the world.

A woman takes pictures of cherry blossoms in the gardens of the Palace of Venaria, near Turin, Italy (Getty Images)

People walk along a path surrounded by cherry trees, as they enjoy a sunny day in Goksu Park, also in Ankara (AFP)





The area is the largest natural azalea belt in China (Getty Images)





A farmer pollinates pear flowers at an orchard in Zaozhuang, Shandong Province, China (Getty Images)





The pear trees in Dangshan County, Anhui province, are also in full bloom (Xinhua/Alamy)





Fallen cherry-blossom petals stick to a tree, following heavy rain, at a flood-prone area along the Tidal Basin, in Washington DC, USA (Getty Images)





People use boats on Chidorigafuchi, one of the moats around the Imperial Palace, to view the cherry blossoms as they reach full bloom, in Tokyo, Japan (AFP)





The blossoms, "sakura" in Japanese, last a few days only -but their appearance is important economically and culturally (AFP)





A woman and her child stop to look at the cherry trees in Brooklyn, New York City, USA (Reuters)

































