In photos: California hit by second-worst wildfires

In this photo combination, a before and after series shows a home burning on Aug. 5, 2021 (above) and after it burned (below) during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2021. As of Sunday, the fire had destroyed 463,477 acres (187,562 hectares), up from the previous day's 447,723 acres. It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles. (AFP PHOTO)

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S, Aug. 4, 2021. The Dixie fire burned through dozens of homes and businesses in downtown Greenville and continues to forge toward other residential communities. (AFP PHOTO)

Officials in northern California on Aug. 4, 2021 warned residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie fire to evacuate immediately as high winds whipped the flames onward. Wind-driven flames shoot horizontally out of the windshield of a car on fire at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 5, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)

A before and after series of pictures shows a community center in flames on Aug. 4, 2021, and after it burned on Aug. 5, 2021, during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S. (AFP PHOTO)

A color infrared satellite image shows Lake Almanor during Dixie Fire in California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021. (SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The sign for Main Street survived the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021. (GETTY IMAGES)

Trees are seen engulfed in flames along Interstate 89 during the Dixie Fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 4, 2021. (GETTY IMAGES)News about - In photos: California hit by second-worst wildfiresA combination satellite image shows Lake Almanor and Canyondam on Oct. 30, 2020 (top) and during Dixie Fire in California, U.S., Aug. 8, 2021. (SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A deer wanders in heavy smoke in front of a row of burned cars during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, U.S., Aug. 6, 2021. (AFP PHOTO)

Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS PHOTO)


