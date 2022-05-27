In Photos: Day 2 of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival is going on in the capital Baku.

On the second day of the festival, Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicles flew over Baku, and officials of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (the T3 Foundation) and Turkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology made speeches at the event.

Later on, the air show of Azerbaijani and Turkish fighter jets was held, which was followed by the performance of the specialized troops of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival that kicked off in Baku on Thursday will last until Sunday.

The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival is jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye.

The festival was launched by Chairman of the Board of TEKNOFEST and the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation Selcuk Bayraktar’s countdown.

News.Az presents the photos taken on the second day of this major aerospace and technology festival.

News.Az