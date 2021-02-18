Yandex metrika counter

In photos: Gubadli – another Azerbaijani district liberated from occupation

The Baku Media Center presents photos taken from Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War.  

“In Gubadli, once one of the most beautiful places in Azerbaijan, we are now greeted by houses destroyed during the occupation, historical and religious monuments and, unfortunately, felled trees,” the Baku Media Center said.

BMC photographers took the following photos from Gubadli.

