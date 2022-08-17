In Photos: Heatwaves, drought and wildfires in Europe

Temperatures across Europe have caused governments to issue health warnings.

Portugal, Spain and France have seen temperatures rise well above 40C (104F), and in the UK, the government has issued an extreme weather notice.

Experts say heatwaves and droughts are becoming more frequent and extreme because of climate change.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as dozens of properties and large areas of forest are destroyed. (NURPHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK)

The fire in the Gironde region, is one of several major blazes burning in France. (NURPHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK) A cricket match between MK Stallions and MK Super Kings went ahead in the middle of a dried outfield in Milton Keynes, England. (Reuters) An amber extreme heat warning has come into force in the UK, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C (99F) in some parts over the next four days. Many parks and fields have dried out following a long period of little rainfall. (Reuters) Cows eat straw and grass silage which is normally a winter feed at a farm in Harpole, near Northampton, England. The cows have been on the supplementary food since the start of August due to hot, dry weather and lack of grass. (Reuters)

Large areas of grass have turned yellow due to the dry conditions in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued a 'very high' risk of wildfires alert across southern and eastern Scotland with long, dry sunny spells expected over the coming days. (PA Media)

People walk near boat houses on the banks of the Waal River in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The ongoing drought has cut operation capacities by half along the lower Rhine from Rotterdam to Germany. (Getty Images) The Magra river, which is at an all-time low, originates in Tuscany from Mount Borgognone and flows into the Tyrrhenian Sea at Bocca di Magra, in Liguria. (Getty Images) A water bomber helicopter is mobilised on a major forest fire that broke out near the town of Romeyer in south-east France. The fire has destroyed more than 225 hectares of forest. (Getty Images)



