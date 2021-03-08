In photos: Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on women around the globe

In photos: Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on women around the globe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alisha Narvaez, 36, manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment, before embalming a deceased person, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 9, 2020.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Narvaez sent her 17-year-old daughter to live with her twin sister, but after two weeks the distance was too much to bear. "It's always just been me and her and she wanted to come home," said Narvaez. "I gotta make sure I keep healthy just not to harm her," she added. (Reuters Photo)

Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., May 6, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the National Health Service (NHS) as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A woman works on her computer as employees are forced to work from home and demand payback for extra home office costs during the coronavirus outbreak in Sassenheim, the Netherlands Oct. 2, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is carried by his mother Nguyen Huyen Trang, a local bank auditor, as he receives a vaccination at home during the coronavirus outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020.

Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started its strict restrictions on movement to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 3 million people worldwide. The three-week lockdown put most of the social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed. (Reuters Photo)

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Oct. 16, 2020.

Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. (Reuters Photo)

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy during the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 23, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after her return from school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., March 2, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020.

"Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube. (Reuters Photo)

Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., Feb. 11, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, who was treated for a congenital heart disease in a hospital in Israel and separated from his family for two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near West Bank May 7, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

News.Az